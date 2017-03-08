Kwik Shop robbery suspect charged for chase with law enforcement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 16 year old suspected of the robbery of two Kwik Shops has now been charged by the state with other charges.

Ke’von Ford has been charged with felony flee and elude, felony interference with law and other charges coming from a chase last month where he ran from officers after he collided with a vehicle at Avenue E and Elm, which was stopped at the stop sign.

Ford and a front seat passenger, 18-year-old Dakotah Gruver, both fled the vehicle which was stolen and were apprehended by officers after a brief foot pursuit.

Ford is also charged with two counts of aggravated robbery for the Feb. 12 holdup of the 17th and Plum Kwik Shop and the holdup of the 17th and Monroe store on Feb 20.

He is also charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing the vehicle him and Gruver were in.

His cases are proceeding through juvenile court.

Gruver is charged with felony interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana. His case is pending a preliminary hearing.