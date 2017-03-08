South Hutchinson tables fire department discussion because of wildfires

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City Council in South Hutchinson Monday tabled any consideration of proposals on what they may want to do with that city’s fire department because of those firefighters working the wildfires north of Hutchinson. Everyone agreed it would be unfair to continue with the discussions when they couldn’t be there.

They are considering disbanding the fire department, which would mean working out an agreement with the city of Hutchinson.

The issue will come up at a later date in that city.

They did approve a community improvement district for Love’s Travel Stop, which will use a 1 percent sales tax to pay for infrastructure improvements.

County Administrator Matt Stiles says it could be in effect for as long as 22 years, however, if they hit $1.5 million before that time, the improvement district would end.