Kansas school used as shelter; students helping first responders

CLARK COUNTY- Residents in Clark County are helping those displaced by this week’s wild fires.

Classes were canceled again Wednesday in USD 220.

The Red Cross is using the high school as a shelter, according to the district web site.

Students and staff helped to support first responders who continue to fight fires in the Ashland area, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Volunteers are serving meals and are collecting donations of water, toiletries, snacks and more.