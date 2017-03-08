Hutch man wins Power Cruise from the Kansas Lottery



TOPEKA, Kan. — The list of Kansas Lottery players who are going on a Power Cruise is getting longer. Four more Kansas Lottery players, including one from Hutchinson, will get to hop on board a five-night Western Caribbean Cruise exclusively for lottery winners and their guests. The lucky winners were drawn in the second of six Powerball Power Cruise online-only second-chance drawings. That included Kenneth Kirk of Hutchinson

To become eligible for the Powerball Power Cruise drawings, Kansas Lottery PlayOn members can enter Powerball tickets purchased from 5:00 a.m. Feb. 5 through 11:59 p.m. March 29, 2017. Entry deadline for the third Power Cruise drawing is 11:59 p.m. March 6 with winners announced at noon March 14.

All non-winning tickets in each Power Cruise drawing will be eligible to win in all subsequent drawings.

For more information on the Power Cruise online-only second-chance drawings, visit the Powerball Power Cruise promotion’s page at www.kslottery.com.