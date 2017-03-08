Governor Brownback in Hutchinson Wednesday because of fires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Republican Governor Sam Brownback was in Hutchinson Wednesday to see the damage from the wildfires first hand and also to thank those who helped with fighting the fires including those who helped manage the situation we’ve had locally over the past six days. That included the 911 dispatchers who had to take all the calls, help coordinate the firefighters and other emergency traffic.

He took a tour of the facility in the Law Enforcement Center where 911 Dispatch Director Michele Abbott explained how the their system works including how they can pin point a location. That includes a caller using a land line or on a cell phone.

He also talked about having a wildfire in a populated area. He says all fires are serious, but this was an unusual case because the number of homes in the area where the fire started and the heavy brush in a populated area.

The governor also noted his admiration for the fireman who stood their ground to keep the fires Monday from getting worse.

The governor says they may need to look at studying what they need to so statewide to see what we’re doing and what needs to be done to combat the wildfires when we go through these dry conditions.

He also talked about how counties pay for all the services from other agencies through mutual aid. He says it comes from federal dollars and says they call for the help then work out the compensation issues later.