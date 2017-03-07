Two teens injured in one vehicle crash in Reno county

RENO COUNTY – Two people were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center after they lost control of their vehicle in the county.

Kolton King, 17, of Pretty Prairie was south bound on Whiteside Road approaching Boundary when he lost control of his 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac. His vehicle left the roadway and rolled coming to rest on its top. King and his passenger Bayley Rogers, 17, also of Pretty Prairie were not wearing their seat-belts.

Both occupants were transported to Hutch Regional by Pretty Prairie EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident occurring around 3:40 p.m.