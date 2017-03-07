The Tournament announces new Championship website

HUTCHINSON, KS—The American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, in partnership with the NJCAA, announced the launch of a new website for ‘The Tournament’ – www.NJCAAHutchTourney.com.

The website is the latest announcement in tournament upgrades, after a new, rebranded logo was unveiled last fall. The championship website was created by Presto Sports, the official website partner of the NJCAA.

Features of the new website include content integration with NJCAA TV as well as updates on scores, stats, ticket information and tournament history. The integration with NJCAA TV – the official digital video network of the NJCAA – will provide fans easy access to all live and archived broadcasts of each contest from the 2017 tournament.

Another great feature of the new website comes through a partnership with The Hutchinson News. Updated stories and features from The Hutchinson News will be available on the homepage so fans can stay up-to-date on all the latest coverage of ‘The Tournament’ from the championship’s leading media outlet.

The 2017 NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will take place March 20-25 at the newly renovated Hutchinson Sports Arena. The 2017 championship will mark the 69th consecutive season ‘The Tournament’ will be held in Hutchinson.