Sedgwick County inmate dead after becoming unresponsive

WICHITA, Kan. – A Sedgwick County inmate who became unresponsive in booking at about 6:20 p.m. March 6, 2017. After immediate medical attention from onsite staff and responding EMS personnel, the 29 year old male was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 8:00 p.m. The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified. His identity is being withheld at the request of his family. He was being booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony charges.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has currently booked 4,343 persons in 2017. This is the first in-custody death for 2017.