Police issue alert for wanted Kan. felon, auto theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a series of automobile thefts and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

Tommy Lee Kleiner, 38, is listed as a suspect in multiple felony arrest warrants and a suspect in multiple car theft investigations, according to a media release.

He is described as 5’ 9” tall and approximately 160 pounds.

He has an extensive past criminal conviction history including aggravated battery, criminal threat, making false writing, and more.

Police advise, if see him, do not approach and contact police immediately or Call Crime Stoppers at 785 234-0007