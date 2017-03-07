KHP: Driver dies from smoke in Kansas wildfire

CLARK COUNTY – A semi driver died due to smoke from the southwest Kansas fires Monday in Clark County. Three adults and three children were also injured due to the incident.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Peterbilt semi driven by Corey P. Holt, 39, Oklahoma City, OK., was northbound just before 6p.m. on Kansas 34 seven miles west of U.S. 160.

The driver tried to backup due to poor visibility and dust from wildfires.

The semi traveled off the roadway and jackknifed making it stationary in the roadway.

The driver got out of vehicle and succumbed to smoke from wild fires. He was transported to Western Plains Medical Center where he died.

Just after the semi jackknifed, a GMC Envoy driven by Baldomero Aros-Reyes, 28, Ashland,

was southbound on Kansas 34, and hit the center of the trailer of the jackknifed semi that was unoccupied blocking the road.

Soon after, a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Jessica Bates, 34, Ashland, was southbound on Kansas 34 and hit the left rear of the GMC and then the jackknifed semi and then flipped onto its top.

Aros-Reyes, Naira Robles-Lobatos, 25, and two children in the GMC were transported to the hospital in Minneola.

Bates and a 7-year-old in the Ford were transported to the hospital in Ashland.

Everyone was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.