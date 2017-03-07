Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————



3/5/2017 Davis Sheldon Michael $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



3/5/2017 Hook III Edwyn Calvin $0 Failure to Appear



3/5/2017 Hook III Edwyn Calvin $0 Failure to Appear



3/5/2017 Byers Brandon Lee $15,250 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



3/5/2017 Byers Brandon Lee $15,250 Failure to Appear



3/5/2017 Raybern Jeremy Wayne $2,000 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



3/5/2017 Raybern Jeremy Wayne $2,000 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



3/5/2017 McBrien Douglas Wayne $0 Failure to Appear



3/5/2017 Carter Ashley Renee $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/5/2017 Carter Ashley Renee $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



3/5/2017 Rivera Roberto Rojas $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/5/2017 Rivera Roberto Rojas $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/5/2017 Rivera Roberto Rojas $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



3/5/2017 Buckley Jonathan Dwayne $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



3/4/2017 Portillo Gilberto Adrian $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



3/4/2017 Portillo Gilberto Adrian $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



3/4/2017 Rodriguez John Michael $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



3/4/2017 Rodriguez John Michael $5,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/4/2017 Trass Donald Steven $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



3/4/2017 Getz Kerry Elton $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



3/4/2017 Boggs Seth Andrew $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



3/4/2017 Willoughby Robert Joseph $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



3/4/2017 Willoughby Robert Joseph $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



3/4/2017 Releford Steven Ray $24,500 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..) with a Prior Conviction



3/4/2017 Releford Steven Ray $24,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



3/4/2017 Releford Steven Ray $24,500 Failure to Appear



3/4/2017 Releford Steven Ray $24,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



3/4/2017 Releford Steven Ray $24,500 Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List), with Prior Conviction



3/4/2017 Releford Steven Ray $24,500 Failure to Appear



3/4/2017 Kunze Ezekiel William $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Falsely report a Felony crime intending on action



3/4/2017 Castle Cole Lucas $0 Probation Violation



3/4/2017 Senat Tia Rae $0 Failure to Appear



3/4/2017 Miller Dustin Ryan $0 Disorderly Conduct; Brawling or fighting

