Hedeman Readies Salina for $75,000 Bull Riding Purse

Championship Bull Riding Showdown in Salina

SALINA, Kansas (March 1, 2017) – Four-time World Champion Bull Rider and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer, Tuff Hedeman and the CBR are busy making preparations for the one night only Championship Bull Riding Road Showdown in Salina to be held on March 25 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center (formerly the Salina Bicentennial Center) at 7:30 pm.

The single performance event will feature three rounds of non-stop bull riding action and in addition to great professional bull riding talent, Hedeman is bringing in everybody’s favorite barrel man and entertainer of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cody Sosebee who will join the voice of the CBR, Chris Rankin, calling the play by play action from the announcer’s booth.

Sanctioned by CBR, the Showdown in Salina is the fourteenth stop on the CBR’s Road to Cheyenne’s twelve-month televised tour where the tour’s top bull riders test their skills against dynamic four-legged animal athletes in a three round tournament style event featuring a twenty-four man field of riders.

Hedeman, who for 30 years has made a name for himself in the production of great bull riding events will serve as “chute boss” and television commentator from the dirt in front of the Salina audience.

“We have pulled out all the stops for Salina. We will have the industry’s best bull riders, entertainment, and it’s like a rock n roll concert and a heavy weight prize fight all in one event,” said Benny Cude, CEO of CBR.

Ticket holders can look forward to a two hour adrenaline rush show powered by grand pyro introductions, full filled family entertainment combined with three rounds of highly competitive bull riding.

The Competition

You will want to get your tickets now to the CBR Showdown in Salina to get the best seats to cheer on the undisputed number one bull rider in the World, five time World Champion Sage Kimzey from Strong City, Oklahoma. Twenty-four year old Kimzey, the reigning CBR and PRCA World Champ has earned over two million dollars riding bulls and left the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last December breaking multiple pro rodeo records.

Joining Kimzey on the dirt will be multiple World Champions including Indian National Champion Cody Jesus and the CBR’s “Mr. Consistency”, Eli Vastbinder who has been ranked in the top three on the Road to Cheyenne tour for six months as he continues to battle Kimzey for the number one ranking.

The field of 24 riders will include multiple National Finals Rodeo qualifiers including Chandler Bownds, Rorey Maier, Cody Rostockyj, Jeff Askey, and Tim Bingham and a red hot rookie from Crockett, Texas, Boudreaux Campbell.

The Format

This year’s event pits the industry’s elite riders against the best bulls in a three round tournament style format where riders may challenge as many as three bulls to win the event. The cowboy athletes will come from all corners of the country and include many highly decorated champions.

CBR Ambassador and chute boss, Tuff Hedeman selects the stock for the nationwide televised tour that is broadcast on Fox Sports Networks.

In addition to the lucrative prize money, bull riders accumulate points which qualify them for the World Finals, part of the legendary Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration held in Wyoming next July. At the end of the World Finals the contestant who has the most points will be crowned the CBR World Champion and receive a $100,000 bonus.

The Bulls

The Salina event will also feature the “other side of the ride”, CBR’s Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge. Bull owners from all around the country will bring three bulls that are featured during the rounds of competition. The bulls are competing for points based on their performance in the arena combined with the time the bull riders stays on for a total score. At the end of the night the owner with the three highest scoring bulls will receive $20,000.

CBR has become known for their action packed performances that keep fans on the edge of their seats and with this new show debuting in Salina, the CBR Salina event is set to impress. From having great bulls matched up with super star riders, to upbeat music and enthusiastic fans, there is something for everyone at the CBR in Salina.

Tickets

The CBR Salina Showdown is on March 25 is at 7:30 pm at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Arena, 800 Midway, Salina, KS, 67401. Tickets ON SALE NOW at the Tony’s® Pizza Events Center Box Office, BicentennialCenter.com and by calling 888-826-7469. Prices start at $17 with a variety of options available including a NEW $10 kid’s ticket for children ages 2-12.

