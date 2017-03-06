Southwest Bricktown Neighborhood Center hosting Community Change Workshop

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All residents of the SW Bricktown Neighborhood, along with parents whose children attend Avenue A Elementary School, are invited to attend a Community Change Workshop on March 13. This will be from 6:00 to 8:30 at the Avenue A Elementary School library.

The purpose of the evening is to learn more about how residents can create change in the neighborhood through civic engagement. The Kansas Leadership Center will share leadership principles and City Council members will participate in dialogue with the residents regarding how to engage public leaders.

The workshop supports work currently being done in the neighborhood by United Way, partner organizations and the residents. Food and childcare will be provided.