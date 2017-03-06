Area schools cancel classes due to wild fires

RENO COUNTY -Students in several Kansas school districts are out of school Tuesday due to the wild fires.

According to the school district social media accounts, USD 300 South Central Schools in Coldwater, USD 309 Nickerson, and USD 313 Buhler will not have school on Tuesday due to the fires near their communities the displacement of faculty, staff, and others.

Holy Cross Catholic School in Hutchinson also cancelled classes due to the fires, according to the school’s facebook page.