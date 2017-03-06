Hutchinson man hospitalized after 2-vehicle semi crash

GRANT COUNTY — A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. on Monday in Grant County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chrysler 300 driven by Lacey L. Miller, 38, Ulysses, was northbound on Grant County Road.

The driver failed to yield and turned eastbound onto U.S. 160 and was struck by an eastbound 2000 Kenworth semi driven by Travis W. Hamby, Hutchinson.

Hamby attempted to make an evasive maneuver to the right shoulder to avoid a collision. The Chrysler then turned right into a business just before the accident, according to the KHP.

Miller and Hamby were transported to a local hospital.

Hamby was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP