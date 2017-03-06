Hutch man enters “not guilty” pleas in beating case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of three people charged in a criminal case involving the attack on a woman in May of last year was arraigned Monday where he entered a

“not guilty” plea.

Joshua Bradbury, 35, faces trial for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

Police say Michala Cooprider, 20, is actually the one who entered the home and struck the victim, Lacy Lomax, with a flashlight while she was sleeping.

Bradbury is charged as part of a conspiracy and is alleged to have driven Cooprider to the home and gave her the flashlight that apparently belonged to him.

Cooprider entered a plea to aggravated burglary in the case while the state dropped a charge of aggravated battery and she was sentenced to just under five years in prison. The third suspect, Joshua Rund was read the formal charges against him last week and his case will now go to a waiver-status on March 22.

Bradbury also has another cases pending a jury trial.