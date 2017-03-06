Convicted sex offender enters ‘not guilty’ plea in another case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man sentenced to just under seven years in prison after he was convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and a misdemeanor count of intimidation of witness was arraigned Monday in another matter.

Tanner Ward is accused of stealing some copper pipes from the construction site at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. He then took the pipes to Midwest Iron and Metal and sold them for cash. In doing so, he apparently signed papers saying the items were his. The state charged him with making false writing.

The case will now be scheduled for a possible jury trial.

He’s currently serving a sentence for two counts of burglary for a case from 2013 as well as the sentence in the aggravated indecent liberties case which involved a child 14 to 16 years of age. The encounters occurred on two dates: Jan. 9 and Jan. 11, 2016.