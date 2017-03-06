(WED. 10 A.M. FIRE UPDATE) K-61 is now open

12:00 P.M. UPDATE: The area east of new K-61 and west of Old K-61 is no longer under the evacuation area.

10 A.M. UPDATE — Although the evacuation zone remains as it has been since 8 p.m. last night, both new and old K-61 highways are now open. Both roadways opened at 10 a.m., although the evacuation zones around the roads does remain in effect. Air drops are still ongoing as fire crews try to get into some of the more stubborn areas. Crews are also digging in on the north side of the fire line as strong southerly winds are of great concern. Crews also continue to battle many so-called islands, which are areas the fire did not consume originally, but are now burning. We also have reports of burning hay bales and other similar occurrences. Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson reports that the fire is about 75 percent contained. He also reported that two firefighters have been hurt in separate incidents. Neither were serious. The evacuation zone continues to run from 43rd to 108th Avenues and from Plum to Old K-61 Hwy. Interim Chief Doug Hanen says the main concern right now is to keep the fire from flaring up in the strong winds this afternoon. 8 P.M. UPDATE……..We have some good news for residents tonight. At 8 p.m. this evening, the residents of Highlands will be allowed back into their homes. Because of damage in the Highlands, residents will be required to show a photo ID, proving that they live in the area. The area from south of 82nd street and west of Plum will now be opened as well. You will not be going through security to re-populate this area. Plum street is still closed, however, so you will need to get to the Highlands area from Monroe. The following area is still closed: 43rd Avenue to 108th Avenue/County Line, and from Plum Street to Old K-61 Highway. Also, 82nd Avenue between Plum Street and Monroe Street will remain closed. The area that remains closed is still considered dangerous due to hot spots and “islands” within the perimeter that have not previously burned and other hazards such as downed power lines. Damage assessment has been completed and there are eight homes destroyed and one vehicle. There are no injuries or fatalities to report at this time. An estimated 6,300 acres of Reno and Rice County have burned. Law enforcement officers continue to provide security in the evacuation zone. The shelter at the Encampment Building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds remains open. This includes a pet shelter and also space for horses. For information and updates, residents can call 2-1-1, which is an information hotline run by United Way. Also the United Way will be taking financial donations for those impacted by the fire. You can contact 2-1-1 about the donations, 100 percent of those donations will come back to the local community. Donations of items for responders and evacuees are being accepted at the Garden Center at Walmart, 1905 E. 17th, until 8 p.m. Please do not bring any donations to the fire stations. Salvation Army and Red Cross are coordinating the feeding of first responders. A special recognition to the Hutchinson/Reno County EmergencyCommunications dispatchers as they handled over 2500 calls in the past four days. TERT (Telecommunication Emergency Response Team) deployed to Reno County and has manned the Emergency Operation Center non-emergency call center the past two days. A MAP OF THE EVACUATION AREA AS IT IS NOW IS SHOWN BELOW

3:40 p.m. update…Law enforcement teams have been sent into the evacuated area and are searching for damaged property. We currently have seven properties that appear to be totally destroyed and uninhabitable. Most of these are in the area of 69th Avenue to 95th Avenue, Plum Street to Lorraine Street. Currently the officers are working the Highlands area.

So far there have been no confirmed injuries or fatalities to human or domesticated animals, also no responder injuries.

The fire still is not contained, however, water drops have been effective and will continue as long as there is flight time and daylight. There is still active fire in “islands” within the perimeter that have not previously burned. We estimate about 6300 acres of Reno and Rice County have burned.

The evacuation area hasn’t changed and remains closed. We continue the evacuation due to flare ups that are now occurring and we have no estimate when the area might reopen.

Law enforcement officers continue to provide security in the evacuation zone. Officers will be coming in from outside the Reno County area to continue providing security in the area.

The shelter at the Encampment Building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds remains open. This includes a pet shelter and also space for horses.

For information and updates, residents can call 2-1- 1, which is an information hotline run by United Way. Also the United Way will be taking financial donations for those impacted by the fire. You can contact 2-1-1 about the donations, 100 percent of those donations will come back to the local community.

We are still accepting donations of items for responders and evacuees. If you wish to donate items please bring them to the Garden Center at Walmart, 1905 E. 17th, by 8 p.m. tonight. For the future needs of evacuees when they are able to return to their homes, we are requesting: cleaning supplies, latex and rubber gloves, trash bags, dust masks (N-95), safety glasses, and rakes and shovels.

Please do not bring any donations to the fire stations. Salvation Army and Red Cross are coordinating the feeding of first responders.

A request has been made for additional firefighting and law enforcement resources, and they will be arriving for the next operational period.

We really appreciate all the support from our partners throughout the state.

11:30 a.m. The following is a press release issued at 11 a.m.: The fire continues to burn and has not been contained, we have been unable at this point to determine damage estimates. A fly-over is planned with a Hutchinson Firefighter and KHP trooper.

We know many residents were evacuated and anxious for information about their homes and property, so we hope to begin damage assessments later today so we can give out accurate information.

The evacuation area remains closed, the area is Hendricks to Hwy. 61 and from 30th north to the county line. However, those with physical addresses along 30th Avenue have been allowed to return. All areas north of that remain closed.

We have heard reports of residents returning to homes to collect belongings. We can’t strongly emphasize the importance of remaining out of the evacuation area. When the wind shifts and there is a great deal of unburned fuel, there is no way to be safe. Also helicopters are doing water drops, and if they spot people in the area they must abort their operations.

Law enforcement officers continue to provide security in the evacuation zone.

The shelter at the encampment building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds remains open and there were 70 evacuees in the shelter this morning. There is also a pet shelter open, including space for horses.

For information and updates, residents can call 211 which is an information hotline run by the United Way. Also the United Way will be taking financial donations for those impacted by the fire. You can contact 211 about the donation and 100 percent of those donations will be back to the local community.

Also evacuees are encouraged to register as a “safe and Well” on the American Red Cross website: safeandwell.communityos.org so that loved ones know you are safe.

We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of the community in donations for our first responders. If you wish to donate items please bring them to the Garden Center at Walmart. Requested items include: water, Gatorade, high-protein snacks, eye drops, contact solution, baby wipes, allergy medication and phone chargers. Please do not bring items to the fire stations. Salvation Army and Red Cross are coordinating the feeding of first responders.

National Guard will continue air drops throughout the day. Just reminder to local drone operators that they are prohibited during these air drops. If a drone is spotted, the air drop operations will be halted immediately.

Currently, 230 responders are still on the scene from 116 agencies. We are asking for everyone to remain out of the areas so first responders can do their jobs safely; because this is a long way from being over.

9:15 a.m. Lots of questions regarding business along 30th Avenue being open today. All busineses along the north side of 30th are open today. Anything north of that is still under evacuation orders.

8:25 a.m. March 7 — An evacuation notice continues for the area of Hendricks to K-61 from 108th Avenue to 30th Avenue.

The evacuation center is now at the Encampment building on the State Fairgrounds because of overflow.

Blackhawk Helicopters are scheduled to return today to do more air drops, but officials are unsure when they will start the drops. They have requested 4 Blackhawks for Tuesday.

Approximately 6,000 acres have burned in Reno County since Saturday.

Millions of dollars in property have been saved thanks to the group efforts of all of the first responders.

An unknown number of houses have been damaged. Once the fire is better contained, first responders will be able to enter the areas to obtain more accurate information.

If you have questions, please call the temporary Emergency Operations Center at 844-834-3659. This non-emergency phone number will be manned 24 hours until further notice.

March 7: 12:38 a.m. Crews continue to work on flare ups and other hot spots, but it appears crews are getting an upper hand on things. There is still a lot of work to be done and the extent of the damage won’t be known for some time. In regards to Wesley Towers and the surrounding campus: Officials at Wesley tell us that they will stay in place and not move their care patients. Residents of the apartment complexes and independent living should use their best judgement and move to the Encampment Building at the fairgrounds or with family. If they feel they want to stay on campus, but not in their apartment, they can be taken care of in the main towers building.

March 7: 12:10 a.m. Fire crews continue to get an upper hand on the fire. Reports from the Highlands indicate that things are mostly under control, although crews are staying on the scene. The shifting winds are creating problems with crews trying to keep the fire north of 56th Avenue. Classes in Nickerson USD 309 and Buhler USD 313 have been canceled for Tuesday.

11:15 p.m. The evacuation area has been expanded. The new area is now bounded by a line from 30th north to 108th Avenue and from Hendricks east to K-61 highway. All residents in that area are being asked to evacuate. The new evac center is located at the encampment building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

11:02 p.m. The evacuation center at the USD 309 facility has been closed and the new evacuation center has been moved to the encampment building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. If you have been evacuated from your home due to the fire you can stay at the encampment building at the fairgrounds.

9:25 p.m. A mass notification message was launched in error; The City of Hutchinson DOES NOT NEED TO EVACUATE- Only these areas are in the affected area.

Evacuate if you are in the area of Monroe to K-61 from 95th Ave to 30th Ave.

Monroe to K-61 from 108th Ave to 30th Ave.

108th Ave to the Hutchinson city limits, from Plum Street to Lorraine Street.

Proceed to evacuation site at 4501 W. 4th, Hutchinson.

Update: 9:10 p.m.

At approximately 6:21 p.m. this evening the fire north of Hutchinson in the Highlands area rekindled when the winds switched and started heading south towards Hutchinson.

Residents on the east side of the Highlands were told to head to the west side, but not to try and evacuate the Highlands area.

An evacuation notice was sent for those residents in the area from 108th Ave to 30th Ave, from Monroe to K-61.

The evacuation center for those areas is located at Fun Valley, 4501 W. 4th Ave, Hutchinson. If you have pets please take them with you to the evacuation center.

This was followed up with a pre-evacuation notice telling residents to be ready to evacuate their homes if requested in the area from K-61 to Kent Rd, and from 82nd Ave to 30th Ave in Hutchinson.

Residents can check the Reno County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates or the Reno County Sheriff’s Facebook Page and also Hutchpost for updates.

If you have questions, please call the temporary Emergency Operations Center at 844-834-3659. This non-emergency phone number will be manned 24 hours until further notice.

If you are not evacuating please stay inside. Multiple roads in the area are closed.

——

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here is an update from Emergency Management: Please evacuate if you are in the area of Monroe to K-61 from 95th Avenue to 30th Avenue. Proceed to the evacuation site at 4501 W. 4th in Hutchinson.

And please be ready to evacuate your homes, if requested, if you are in the area from K-61 to Kent Road from 82nd Avenue to 30th Avenue in Hutchinson.

Hutchinson Police are telling us that residents need to stay south of 43rd and west of Plum. If you try to get into any areas north and east of there, you will be turned away. Also, please stay out of the area to allow the firefighters to do their jobs. The Moose Lodge is now opening its facility for anyone needing a place to go.

The fire started around the Highlands and moved quickly east and is now affecting an area from 108th south to the city limits and from Plum to Lorraine Avenue. Residents in that area are being asked to evacuate as this is a large and fast-moving fire.

Residents who need a place to gather for shelter should go to the Fun Valley Sports Complex on west 4th Avenue.

Residents on the east side of the Highlands should move to the west side. DO NOT LEAVE THE HIGHLANDS.