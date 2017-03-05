Red Cross opens evacuation center because of Highlands Fire.

The American Red Cross has opened a reception/ evacuation Center has been opened for those that have been affected by the wildfires in Reno county. This is at First Church of the Nazarene at 4290 N Monroe Street.

Sleeping accommodations and meals will be provided at the reception center.

Anyone evacuating from the fires to a reception center should bring essential items for each member of the family:• Prescriptions and emergency medications • Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements • Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items • Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys.