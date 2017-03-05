Another Prairie Fire south of Highlands with evacuations (update)



*file photo

RENO COUNTY – Update as of 5 p.m. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the First Church of the Nazarene at 43rd and Monroe for those displaced from the fire in Reno County. Residents are asked if at all possible to bring all identification and important papers with them as well as any clothing and hygiene items they may have. Also if possible, bring infant formula and other needs for infants. The head of the fire is well into Rice County but crews remain at the Highlands to keep any fire from affecting homes of other buildings or infrastructure.

We continue with another prairie fire reported in the area of 82nd Ave and Hendricks which has led to evacuations in the Highlands addition.

According to officials, earlier today Fire units were dispatched to a large grass fire in the area of 82nd Ave and Hendricks. The fire was contained and extinguished with no structure damage just natural grass and trees. Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon there was a rekindle and the fire flared back up. With the strong winds and dry conditions the fire grew extensively. This fire swiftly moved into the Highland Golf Club area. Fire units from several departments are actively working on these fires. The golf course and residences in this area have been evacuated for their safety. They continue to ask the public to avoid this area so as not to impede the fire units in their duties.

The affected area is from approximately 82nd Ave. to 108th Ave. and Monroe St. to Hendricks St.

Meanwhile the Jupiter Hills fire is 80% contained. This is the one northeast of Hutchinson.

911 dispatch says there may be one structure involved with fire, but we have not been able to confirm that.

As we have been telling you, the county has declared a state of emergency which will help bring in state resources to help.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue the next few days. Residents will continue to see smoke and fire crews working in the area throughout the day. You’re asked to stay out of the area.

The damage will still be there several days down the road when crews have left the area, but for your safety and theirs please stay out of the area.