Major prairie fire northeast of Hutchinson

Hutchinson/Reno County Fire units are continuing to work a large grass fire northeast of Hutchinson.

Fire resources from surrounding counties are also assisting.

The affected area at this time is from approximately 43rd Ave to 69th Ave and from Old K-61 to Willison Rd.

Several Police and Sheriff units are dealing with a large number of civilians who have gone into the area.

Police now tell us that in addition to the large fire Northeast of Hutchinson, there are now fire units responding to two additional brush fires. The first is in the area of the Reno County Landfill and the second is in the area of 17th Ave and Apple Ln.

They continue to have civilians trying to get into the area to take pictures. They are asking that you stay out of the area.