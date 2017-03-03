Woman jailed; allegedly violated Kan. protection order by co-workers

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a woman who allegedly violated a protection from stalking order.

On Thursday, police arrested Marlyce Rose, 74, Salina, during a traffic stop, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Rose was wanted on a warrant after she allegedly violated the October 2016 protection order on February 27 and March 2. The victims, former co-workers of Rose, included a 71-year-old Salina man and his wife, according to Forrester.

Rose faces charges including battery, two counts of stalking and two counts of violating a protection order.