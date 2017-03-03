Large marijuana distribution case in the hands of the Appeals Court.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 34-year-old man who was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison in a marijuana distribution case is seeking an appeal of that sentence even though he was granted a downward departure.
Gerardo Saucedo entered pleas in the case as charged and was sentenced to prison by Judge Tim Chambers. He filed an appeal over that sentence, but the state is now asking that the appeal be dismissed, noting that the defendant has failed to have the appeal docketed in a timely manner. It was filed in March of last year, but as of Jan. 30, had not been docketed.
But, apparently the Kansas Court of Appeals received the motion to have it placed on their docket and they excepted, so the case is pending a hearing in Topeka. Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton says he isn’t even sure of what Saucedo is appealing. He wasn’t sentenced under the sentencing guidelines because Judge Chambers granted the departure. If he were, he would have received more time in prison.
It could be over the judge not granting him community corrections which he asked for at sentencing. Stanton says the only thing he has is that he is appealing the sentence, but no mention of what he is arguing. So now, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.
Saucedo was arrested after a search warrant was served on his home and he was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.
He had around 90 pounds of marijuana in brick form believed to be from Mexico. But they also found numerous containers of high-grade marijuana that were found scattered throughout the home, as well as new packaging materials, a digital scale and some weapons. That was back in April of 2014.
He is currently serving that 12-year sentence.
Comments
find something worthwhile to hate on! says
that’s a ridiculous sentence for marijuana! it’s going to be legalized in the future .
JuneBug says
The State need’s to Free the weed.
Just sayin... says
Free it, tax it, let’s move on already. Making this guy serve 12 years in prison, at the cost of what…$65,000 to $75,000 per year of tax payer money is just stupid and is very poor usage of taxpayer money in a state that is too BROKE to finance education budgets.
county citizen says
the people have spoken
Pauly D says
Selling Marijuana will help the state, and it will produce plenty of jobs. Pizza Hut, Frith Lay, and Popeyes will have mad sales also..
Say Sumn says
So true!!! Love it!!
not that serious says
damn 12 yeas over some damn weed so yall lock him up ad take him from his family and kids that will be grown by the time hes out. This is ridiculous but yet here are still child molesters and meth cookers and worse still walking the street this is why reno county sucks and are completely abusing the court systems. I bet somebody could get caught with the same amount of meth and they would get a slap on the wrist and back on the street. let him go you have just took a father away from a lot of babies.
Concerned Parent says
Still illlegal, 12 years for 90 POUNDS. Sounds right to me. Would you think differently if he was selling it to your underaged child? Or let me guess that would be bad parenting. I support the legalization but 12 years sounds like he got what he deserves! You can’t justify actions because it needs or should be legal.