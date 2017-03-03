Search underway for man who ran from 2 Kansas traffic stops

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Finney County are asking the public for help to locate a suspect who ran from two traffic stops.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Officers of the Garden City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1700 Block of North 8th Street for a traffic violation. After the vehicle stopped a male passenger fled from the vehicle on foot.

Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Other occupants of the vehicle identified the person that fled as John DeHerrera, 41, no known address. Further investigation revealed DeHerrera has active arrest warrants for his arrest from the Garden City Municipal Court for theft and a Warrant from Kearny County for Failure to Appear on traffic charges.

A short time later deputies of the Finney County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 4101 E Highway 50.

During the stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle. After an interview with the driver, it was learned the passenger that fled was again John DeHerrera.

Deputies and Officers searched the area. During the search of the area, two schools Charles O’ Stones and Victor Ornelas, were notified of the incident and went into lockdown procedures as a precaution.

The suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information on DeHerrera should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).