Trial is sodomy case pushed back to June

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 55-year-old man bound over for trial on two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and eight counts of failing to register as a sex offender has managed to get his trial continued to later this summer.

Richard Dean McHenry is accused in a case where the relationship between him and the victim started when she was 14. She alleges the relationship changed over time and the sexual encounters occurred numerous times while the two shared a home near Pleasantview.

The state only charged him with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, but she stated at the hearing that some of the things he demanded that she do occurred on a daily basis.

The trial was set to begin on March 14, but the defense filed a motion to continue and Judge Trish Rose granted the request. It’s now set to begin on June 27. District Attorney Keith Schroeder requested that another pre-trial hearing be set prior to that date.

If he’s convicted of the sodomy charges, McHenry would be considered a persistent sex offender, meaning he could get double the sentence.

He has a prior conviction for aggravated criminal sodomy for a case from 2000 out of Jefferson County and is required to register as a sex offender, but again has failed to do so at least four times.