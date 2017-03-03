Kansas man enters plea in crash that killed 17-month-old

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man will be sentenced in May for causing a fatal traffic crash while he was fleeing from law enforcement.

Forty-one-year-old Boyd Chism, of Shawnee, pleaded no contest Thursday to reckless second-degree murder in the November 2015 death of 17-month-old Addilynn Poole.

The Kansas City Star reports Chism also pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated battery for injuries suffered by another child.

A Johnson County judge accepted the pleas and found Chism guilty. His sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

Chism’s car hit a vehicle driven by Addilynn’s mother as he was fleeing from a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy who tried to stop him for speeding.