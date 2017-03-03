Hutch woman with one distribution case pending arrested for another

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 28-year-old woman arrested on Oct. 11 after police served a search warrant on an east side home was back before a judge Friday on a new case and also over issues concerning the other case.

Jacqueline Jurgens was arrested again on Wednesday for additional charges in association with distribution of drugs.

Law enforcement did a search of the residence in the 500 block of East 1st, that she shares with Deven Ratzlaff. Allegedly found inside the residence was 3.6 grams of methamphetamine, baggies, three working scales used syringes and pipes with residue.

Because they had revoked her bond in an earlier case, Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton asked that the their be no bond in the old case and the bond be increased for the new arrest. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed and set bond in the new case at $50,000 and set no bond for the old case at least until a hearing can be scheduled with her attorney present.

The old case also involves distribution of drugs.

Ratzlaff also appeared before the judge Friday on similar charges and his bond was also increased from $15,000 to $35,000.

Both will be back in court on March 10, for the reading of any formal charges.

In the other case, Jurgens is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

She has been under bond and court supervision, meaning some testing for drugs, and she tested positive for use of meth and marijuana. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen indicated this is the second time she had received what is called an “arrest and detain.” Because of that, the judge revoked her bond and she’ll remain in custody until a hearing can been scheduled.

In the drug case, police served the warrant on a home in the 1100 block of East 9th. The warrant was to search for alleged stolen items including motorcycles. They allegedly found a stolen motorcycle helmet, but while inside the residence, they also allegedly found drugs in what they say is a seller’s quantity and obtained a second search warrant for that.

They allegedly found around 2 grams that field tested for methamphetamine as well as some pipes and baggies used to package. One of the pipes allegedly had burnt marijuana inside it.

All of this allegedly occurred within a thousand feet of a McCandless Elementary School.

She also has another case where she’s charged with making false writing.