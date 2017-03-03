Hutch woman busted for allegedly selling methamphetamine

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 42-year-old woman free on bond in a drug distribution case made a first appearance Friday before Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.

Juanita Lucero possible charges of distribution of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and personal use drug paraphernalia.

The case starts with a search warrant being served back on Feb. 24 at a home in the 800 block of Keast.

Officers during the search found 69.5 grams of meth as well as $2,587 in cash. $262.00 of that was what she says if profits from her drug sales. They also found a digital scale, and other paraphernalia items including smoking pipes and unused packaging materials and smaller amounts of cash.

She also had a television with a live feed from security cameras outside the residence facing the entry doors.

Lucerno will be back in court on March 10, for the reading of formal charges.