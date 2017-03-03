Brush fires keeping area crews busy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County 911 reports that Reno County and Hutchinson fire crews are battling several major brush fires Friday afternoon.

The first in located around 17th and Worthington which is on the Reno/ Harvey County line. A second located just over the Reno Rice County line north of the Highlands. A third fire was reported around 3:20 at 30th and Woodburry. Multiple agencies from outside the area are assisting with the fires.

There have been some evacuations in Rice County but so far no reports of major damage or injuries.