HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police taking a couple of reports in the last couple of days of people being battered or threatened with handguns.

The latest reported Wednesday afternoon when two people told police that they were assaulted with handgun in the 100 block of George. That occurring around 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, two people reported that they were threatened by a man with a handgun in the 1900 block of East 17th.

No arrest have been made from either incident.