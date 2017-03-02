Pre-trial hearing on sodomy case scheduled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 55-year-old man bound over for trial on two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and eight counts of failing to register as a sex offender is scheduled to be in front of Judge Trish Rose Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

Richard Dean McHenry entered “not guilty” pleas where he’s accused in a case where the victim testified at the preliminary hearing about the relationship between the two starting when she was 14 and how it changed over time. She alleges the sexual encounters occurred numerous times while the two shared a home near Pleasantview.

The state only charged him with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, but she stated at the hearing that some of the things he demanded that she do occurred on a daily basis.

If he’s convicted of the sodomy charges, McHenry would be considered a persistent sex offender, meaning he could get double the sentence.

The trial is set to begin this month and the hearing Friday will be over any items that need decided before the trial.

McHenry has a prior conviction for aggravated criminal sodomy for a case from 2000 out of Jefferson County and is required to register as a sex offender, but again has failed to do so at least four times.