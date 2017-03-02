Mississippi man facing attempted murder charge in Pratt shooting

PRATT − A Mississippi man has been charged with attempted first degree murder and related charges, according to a media release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

He filed criminal charges against Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, in connection with an incident that occurred Wednesday in Pratt.

The charges are one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of theft and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Bond has been set at $5 million.

Deaton is scheduled for a first appearance March 6 at 11a.m. in Pratt County District Court.

Criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.