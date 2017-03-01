Westar Energy continues to benefit from wind farm operations

TOPEKA, Kan. – Westar Energy’s new Western Plains Wind Farm near Spearville is now complete, advancing Kansas’ position as a leading producer of renewable energy.

With energy production from Western Plains Wind Farm, Westar Energy can now meet

more than half the annual electricity needs of the homes, businesses and organizations it serves

with no emissions. The Western Plains 280 megawatt wind farm in Ford County began full operation Wednesday.

Westar will own and operate the wind farm, which Infinity Wind developed and

Mortenson Construction built. Westar selected Siemens turbines. Nacelles, the key component

housing the electric generators for the turbines, were manufactured here in Hutchinson.

Over the next 20 years of operation about $75 million in land lease payments and

payments to local and county government will boost the local economy. Construction entailed

about 200 temporary jobs, and the wind farm brings about three dozen permanent jobs to the

community.

Western Plains is the third wind farm owned by Westar Energy, in addition to eight wind

farms and a land fill gas generator that Westar makes possible through long-term power

contracts.

Later this spring, Westar will add a 1 MW community solar installation in South

Hutchinson to its renewable commitment.

Renewable sources meet about a third the annual electricity needs of the homes, businesses and organizations served by Westar, with Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station providing another 20 percent.