US-54 Crack Seal project east of Kingman to begin next week

KINGMAN COUNTY – Starting the week of March 6, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a 7 mile Crack Seal project on US-54 Highway in Kingman County, beginning at the US-54 – K-14 Junction East to the Kingman/Sedgwick County Line.

Traffic through this work zone will be reduced to one lane controlled by flagmen and pilot car. Drivers can expect minor delays. The work area will move daily and work will be underway during daylight hours only. All loads over 12′ of total width should seek alternative routes. This preservation project is scheduled to be completed in March, depending on delays caused by adverse weather conditions.

Pavement Pro’s LLC, of McPherson is the prime contractor for this $41,000 project, which is funded by T-WORKS, the transportation program passed by the Kansas Legislature.