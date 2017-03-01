Third suspect in beating case read formal charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A third person suspected of being involved in the burglary and beating of a Hutchinson woman last May was before a judge this morning where he was finally read the charges against him.

Joshua Rund was arrested in association with the case, but was apparently never read the complaint.

He faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.

Joshua Bradury is facing trial over the same charges. He was bound over last month.

Michala Cooprider is actually the one who entered the home and struck the victim, Lacy Lomax, with a flashlight while she was sleeping. The alleged reason for the beating is over her giving information to law enforcement over a burglary case in McPherson County.

Cooprider entered a plea to aggravated burglary in the case while the state dropped the other charges and she was sentenced to just under five years in prison. She is now considered a state’s witness against the other two.

Rund, who entered pleas in three other cases, was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison, but then granted three years community corrections. Judge Tim Chambers last year found he had violated the conditions of his corrections and ordered him to prison. However, the judge did knock the sentence down to 10 years.

The case involving the beating of Lomax will now move to a waiver-status docket in front of Judge Joe McCarville on March 22.