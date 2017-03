Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

2/28/2017 Hoffman Tori Nicole $0 Failure to Appear



2/28/2017 Holmes Joshua Dean $0 Failure to Appear



2/28/2017 Shaylor Phoebe Ellen $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/28/2017 Ring Laci Dawn $500 Failure to Appear



2/28/2017 Jaquez Jonatan Jesus $1,500 Probation Violation



2/28/2017 Jaquez Jonatan Jesus $1,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/28/2017 Hambrick Kendall Loula $0 Failure to Appear



2/28/2017 Hepola Rachel Leah $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



2/28/2017 Ward Tanner Cole $0 Making False Information



2/28/2017 Heironimus Robby Lynn $0 Failure to Appear



2/28/2017 Heironimus Robby Lynn $0 Failure to Appear



2/28/2017 Rund Joshua Alan $85,000 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement



2/28/2017 Rund Joshua Alan $85,000 Burglary; AGGRAVATED



2/28/2017 Rund Joshua Alan $85,000 Intimidation of a Witness; AGGRAVATED; Act is in furtherance of a conspiracy



2/28/2017 Casey Rachelle Dawn $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/28/2017 Casey Rachelle Dawn $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/28/2017 Casey Rachelle Dawn $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/28/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $0 Failure to Appear



2/28/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $0 Failure to Appear



2/28/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $0 Failure to Appear



2/28/2017 Hover Trevor Mark $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/28/2017 Ball Jeffery Wayne $0 Interference with Law Enforcement: Falsely report a crime



2/28/2017 Dionne Sean Michael $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



2/28/2017 Storment Adam James $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/28/2017 Storment Adam James $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/28/2017 Storment Adam James $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/28/2017 McQueen Alanna Marie $0 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $5,000 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $5,000 Probation Violation



2/27/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $5,000 Probation Violation



2/27/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $5,000 Probation Violation



2/27/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $5,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/27/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $5,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled

Substance



2/27/2017 Maberry Christopher Charles $5,000 Probation Violation



2/27/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $10,000 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



2/27/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $10,000 Making False Information



2/27/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $10,000 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/27/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $10,000 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/27/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $10,000 Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list) with Prior Conviction



2/27/2017 Gardner II Cedrick Derwin $10,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/27/2017 McCarty Devin Miles $0 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



2/27/2017 McCarty Devin Miles $0 Criminal Damage to Property; To injure or defraud; < $1,000



2/27/2017 Drake Corey Wayne $0 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Rodriguez Raquel Angelique $0 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Rowland Kayla Rachelle $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/27/2017 Rowland Kayla Rachelle $0 Material Witness



2/27/2017 Evans Michael Edward $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/27/2017 Hernandez Simon Matthew $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



2/27/2017 Hernandez Simon Matthew $0 Illegal Transport of Alcoholic Beverage



2/27/2017 Hernandez Simon Matthew $0 DL Violation; Display any canceled, suspended DL



2/27/2017 Hernandez Simon Matthew $0 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Hernandez Simon Matthew $0 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Hernandez Simon Matthew $0 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Tanner Lowe Shelly Anne $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/27/2017 O’Brien William Michael $7,500 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order Issued as part of Criminal

Proceeding



2/27/2017 O’Brien William Michael $7,500 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 O’Brien William Michael $7,500 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Tatum Timothy Avery $3,500 Probation Violation



2/27/2017 Tatum Timothy Avery $3,500 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Mullins Michelle K $0 Probation Violation



2/27/2017 Hendricks Crystal Keyoka $0 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Araujo Gutierrez Salvador $0 Rape; Offender is 18 YOA or more, and Victim is less than 14 YOA



2/27/2017 Cantu Deangelo Emilio $30,000 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Cantu Deangelo Emilio $30,000 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Cantu Deangelo Emilio $30,000 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Cantu Deangelo Emilio $30,000 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Cantu Deangelo Emilio $30,000 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Cantu Deangelo Emilio $30,000 Failure to Appear



2/27/2017 Brawley Jr William Royce $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/27/2017 Brawley Jr William Royce $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance

