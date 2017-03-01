UPDATE: Manhunt ends, Pratt Co. shooting suspect in custody

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — The wanted suspect who allegedly shot a convenience store clerk Wednesday morning in Pratt County was arrested in Ellsworth County after a chase, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP is expected to release additional details later on Wednesday.

—-

PRATT COUNTY – Pratt County officials are investigating a shooting and stolen vehicle after officers of the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, Pratt Police Department and the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a pursuit involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a location in New Mexico.

The vehicle was later abandoned by the suspect, who fled on foot to a convenience store located on the west side of Pratt. The suspect entered the store where he shot a clerk before stealing a vehicle from the parking lot. The stolen vehicle is described as a black, Cadillac CTS bearing Kansas license plate 013 JVR.

The suspect in this case has been tentatively identified as Alex Bridges Deaton. He is wanted for a homicide that occurred in Mississippi and a robbery and shooting in New Mexico.

Anyone who sees either the black Cadillac or Deaton is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Police advise that you should not approach or make contact as Deaton is deemed armed and extremely dangerous.