Darrel Eugene Mangels, 82, of Hutchinson, died Feb. 21, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born March 2, 1934, in Rolla, the son of Chester Irl and Mary Katherine (Nusser) Mangels. Darrel graduated from Plevna High School in 1952, and was a lifetime resident of Hutchinson. He enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1953-1955. In 1955, Darrel started working for The Hutchinson News, and after 43 years, he retired in 1998, as a Pressroom Foreman. He also helped his brothers build homes in their spare time during the 1970s. Darrel was on the board of directors for the MidAmerica Newspaper Conferences, a member of American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, Loyal Order of Moose #982, V.F.W. Bob Campbell Post #1361, GCC/IBT Local 147-C Wichita, KS, and was member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. In 2015, Darrel went on the Kansas Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., with his grandson Jesse Wisecarver. Darrel was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

On Oct. 25, 1957, Darrel married Joan McMillan in Hutchinson, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. They were married for 59½ years and were engaged after dating for only two weeks. She survives.

Other survivors include: daughter, Melody Probst and husband Larry of Hutchinson; grandsons, Gary Wisecarver and wife April, Jesse Wisecarver; great-grandchildren, Brycen, Cody, and Jadyn Wisecarver, all of Hutchinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Harold, Vernon and Don Mangels; and sister, Juanita Hershey.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Chad Trunkhill presiding. Military honors will be conducted by the Unites States Navy Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at a later date in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to service time on Monday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Building Fund or Moose Lodge-Children of Mooseheart, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Annasteen Nelson Blackim, 81, died Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Hutchinson, to Harold O. and Irene (Vincent) Nelson.

Annasteen graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1954. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree and Master of Science Degree in Education from Emporia State University. Annasteen lived in Hutchinson her entire life, other than short periods of four years in Emporia, three years in Russell, and five years in Topeka. She retired as a professor at Hutchinson Community College, where she taught from 1976 to 1993. Annasteen was a member of the National Education Association, Kansas Education Association, Hutchinson National Education Association, American Vocational Association, Kansas Vocational Association, and First Presbyterian Church. She was also the biggest fan of the Hutchinson Monarch baseball team.

On Aug. 26, 1956, she married David J. Blackim in Hutchinson. He died May 24, 2006.

Annasteen is survived by: sons, Kirk and wife Tammy of Houston, Texas, Brad and wife Kathy of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Marc and wife Kim of Clearwater, Kansas; grandchildren, Amanda Sicard and husband Andrew, Jordan Obaya, Chelsee Obaya, Jennie Lamarand and husband Alex, Jamie Blackim, Jodie Blackim, Morgan Blackim, Dustin Krueger, Brenton Krueger, Landon Sparlin; five great-grandchildren; brother, Jan Nelson and wife Kathy of Scottsdale, Arizona; nieces, Melissa Nelson-Coats and husband Mike, Hannah Nelson and husband Vadim Sidorov; nephew, Jeff Nelson and wife Jenny Lieu; and three great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman Street, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Mark H. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Roy Eugene “Gene” Jenkins, 76, died Feb. 23, 2017, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He was born July 30, 1940, in Hutchinson, to Preston “Dutch” and Mabel (Hamby) Jenkins. Roy retired from Cargill Grain as a weigh master and worked for six years at the Hutchinson Law Enforcement Center in the maintenance department.

On July 3, 1959, he married Nettie Payne in Hutchinson. They shared 57 years of marriage.

Roy is survived by: wife, Nettie of the home; children, Pamela Patterson and husband Donald, Rusty Jenkins and companion Lori, Roy A. Jenkins and wife Tammy, all of Hutchinson; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Robert Leslie Jenkins; and sister, Jacqueline Spencer.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Dale Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hutchinson Salvation Army, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Stanley John “Stan” Fehdrau, 90, of Hutchinson, died Feb. 23, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born March 29, 1926, in rural Buhler, the son of Abraham Martins and Kathryn (Epp) Fehdrau. He was a 1944 graduate of Buhler High School, Buhler. Stan was a farmer and volunteered for the Buhler Fire Department, Reno County Food Bank, Hutchinson Farmers Market, First Call For Help, Little River Watershed, Sheriff’s Patrol and Youthville of Dodge City.

On Feb. 21, 1954, Stan married Betty Joyce Burnett in Hutchinson. She survives.

Other survivors include: children, Candace Lawrence and husband Bob of Hutchinson, Paula Sallee and husband Brad of Hutchinson, Randall Fehdrau of Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Robert Lawrence, Sean Lawrence, Brennyn Albright, Ande Fehdrau, Cody Lawrence, Cortney Sallee, Taylor (Albright) Bontrager, and Dylan Sallee; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Elsie Winters of Inman. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Arnold Winters.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, 101 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson, with Pastor Jeff Slater and Chaplain Amy Claassen presiding. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, with the family to receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House or First United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Raymond K. Henderson, 88, died Feb. 24, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Sept. 26, 1928, in rural Pretty Prairie. Raymond enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and gambling. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Partridge Co-op. He was a lifelong farmer. Raymond served in the United States Navy and traveled with the Kansas Honor Flight last year to Washington D.C.

On Sept. 17, 1950, he married Marcey O’Hara in Partridge. She died Feb. 18, 1994. He then married LaVera “L.V.” Washburn in August 1995. She survives.

Raymond is survived by: LaVera of the home; children, W. Wayne Henderson and wife Linda of Partridge, Debbie Suiter and husband Randy of Macksville, Karen Zimmerman and husband Brad of Wichita; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, Don, Iris Zerger, Margie Vail, Erma Creason; son, Randy Henderson; and grandson, Christopher Michael Henderson.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Keith Dellenbach officiating. Burial will follow in Partridge Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Honor Flight, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Joyce A. Downey, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Palmer, Neb., to Glenn V. and Alice M. (Baumann) Prince.

Joyce graduated from Palmer Nebraska High School in 1957. Following college, she taught in public schools in Lexington, Nebraska, Grand Island, Nebraska and Sikeston, Missouri. Joyce was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter BY. She was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving on numerous committees, and most recently as a trustee. Joyce was also active in the United Methodist Women.

Joyce enjoyed playing bridge with several groups of friends. She also enjoyed and spent many hours caring for the elderly and friends in need. She loved people, young and old alike. Most recently, Joyce’s passion was helping with the Kansas Honor Flight, where she enjoyed serving as a leader on over 20 trips, taking Kansas war veterans to Washington, D. C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor. She loved working with the veterans and volunteers on the trips, insuring all of their needs were met.

On Dec. 27, 1959, she married G. Lowell Downey in Palmer, Neb.; a marriage of more than 57 years. Joyce is survived by: husband, Lowell of Hutchinson; daughter, Ann Kvols and husband Kevin of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Jill Leslie and husband Brian of Wichita; grandchildren, Jason Kvols and wife Haleigh, Justin Kvols, Alley Kvols, Emily Brecht, Olivia Leslie, Tate Leslie; and a great-grandchild, scheduled to arrive August 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Prince.

Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 17th and Main, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Michael L. McGuire officiating. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at Grand Island Cemetery, Grand Island, Neb., with the Reverend Kelly Karges officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kansas Honor Flight, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Colleen I. Armbruster, 85, of South Hutchinson, died Feb. 26, 2017, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Daniel C. and Hazel Edna (Brooks) Cavanaugh. Colleen was a bookkeeper for A-B Sales in Hutchinson and Wichita for over 25 years, parish member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, and a graduate of St. Teresa’s Catholic High School, Hutchinson.

Colleen married Oscar Hornbeck in 1950, and later married Philip Charles Armbruster on Aug. 18, 1975, in Hutchinson. He died Oct. 4, 2004.

Survivors include: children, Kathleen Turner of Hutchinson, Patricia Hornbeck and husband Richard Shuller of Nickerson, Dan Hornbeck and wife Pama Lou of Hutchinson, Mike Hornbeck and wife Daina of Owasso, OK, Joe Hornbeck of Wichita; stepson, Michael Armbruster and wife Sheri of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Rick Hornbeck, John Hornbeck, Lori Kaufman, Danette Dean, Chelsey Myrick, Ethan Armbruster, and Morgan Armbruster; several great-grandchildren; sister, Marianne Redinger; stepsisters, Carma Lee Karstens, CA, Rae Anne Del Pozzo, CA; stepbrother, David Anthony Riccardo, UT. She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Anthony March; foster mother, Nell King; and stepmother, Effie Cavanaugh.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson with Father Ned J. Blick presiding. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501