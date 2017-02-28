USD 308 begins 6th grade vaccination program Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This reminder that USD 308 elementary schools will be providing 6th grade students with vaccinations that are needed for the next school year starting Wednesday. The program is to encourage parents to make sure their children are properly vaccinated before 7th grade.

The program begins tomorrow at Faris Elementary. If you have not filled out the paperwork sent home to parents or guardians by students one can be obtained through the county health department at www.renogov.org/document/view/3352.

“It’s the Rule: Shots before School” was launched this spring because a large percentage of seventh grade students either have not received or provided paperwork for the TDAP vaccination required by state health regulations prior to the start of school in August.

District Spokesperson Ray Hemman says between 150 and 175 students either didn’t get their shots or failed to provide the paperwork showing they did. Below is a list of dates the vaccinations will take place at their school. If you need more information you can contact the reno County Health Department at 620-694-2900.

Faris: March 1 Graber: March 15 Lincoln: March 6 McCandless: March 16 Morgan: March 8 Wiley: March 22 Allen: March 10 Ave. A: March 24