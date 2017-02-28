Suspect in child sex case scheduled for hearing Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a number of delays, the preliminary hearing for a 22-year-old man arrested last year in a Jessica’s Law child sex case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sterling Tucker is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child for alleged touching or fondling of a 9-year-old girl. Because the child is under the age of 14, the possible sentence is life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years under Jessica’s Law. The alleged crime occurred between Dec. 25, 2015, and Feb. 15, 2016, in the city of Hutchinson.

He also faces a second charge of blackmail where he allegedly threatened to communicate accusations or statements about the sister of the victim that could subject her to ridicule, contempt or degradation.

Tucker claims that he isn’t guilty of the alleged crimes.

He remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.