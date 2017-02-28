Local Kwik Shop robbed for the second time in recent weeks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Kwik Shop which was robbed a few weeks ago has apparently been hit again. According to the Hutchinson Police bulletin, the store at 17 th & Plum may have been robbed early Monday.

It reportedly happened at around 3:50 a.m. with the report of a male coming in armed with a handgun taking an undetermined amount of cash.

Sixteen-year-old Ke’von Ford was recently arrested and is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery for the Feb. 12 holdup of that same Kwik Shop as well as the one at 17th and Monroe which occurred on Feb 20.

Police say they don’t believe the latest robbery is related to the earlier two.

They tell us that at this point they’re getting conflicting information over the description of the suspect, but are looking at video from the store in hopes of gaining leads. They’re also conducting interviews in the case.