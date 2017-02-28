Local Kwik Shop robbed for the second time in recent weeks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Kwik Shop which was robbed a few weeks ago has apparently been hit again. According to the Hutchinson Police bulletin, the store at 17 th & Plum may have been robbed early Monday.
It reportedly happened at around 3:50 a.m. with the report of a male coming in armed with a handgun taking an undetermined amount of cash.
Sixteen-year-old Ke’von Ford was recently arrested and is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery for the Feb. 12 holdup of that same Kwik Shop as well as the one at 17th and Monroe which occurred on Feb 20.
Police say they don’t believe the latest robbery is related to the earlier two.
They tell us that at this point they’re getting conflicting information over the description of the suspect, but are looking at video from the store in hopes of gaining leads. They’re also conducting interviews in the case.
Comments
Concerned citizen. says
Ok so why don’t they have a security gaurd at kwik shops at night? They have them at all dillons stores in hutch that are pretty much just door greeters anyway. Why not hire some late night door greeters for our kwik shops.
Call It How I See It says
You’re right…the ones at Dillons are JUST door greeters. They’re not security guards at all. You think those people are prepared to go up against anyone armed?????? FFS people…smh
Otis says
I’ll ask again, what does the guy look like? Is he white, black, asain? Is he tall, short, fat? Or does the Hutch pd know like last time who it is?