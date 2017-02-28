Hutchinson School Board approves purchase of land

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 school board approved the purchase of five parcels of land that it will be used for future home building as part of the C-Tea’s construction trades program.

The program allows students to build a new home each year and then sell the property in the spring. Most of the homes over the past several years have been built in the Oxford Point addition. The district had already purchased five lots in the area with one already sold and another to be sold this spring. The board approved the purchase of the five extra parcels at a cost of $90,000.

And elementary art students from across the district shared their works of art. In a long-standing tradition for Youth Art Month, which is March, sixth graders attended the final Board meeting in February to give members a preview. Work of the students currently can be found in an on-line at www.usd308.com/ArtShow. Student artwork for the show includes both two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces.

Viewers of the on-line show can vote for their favorite pieces, which will be featured during a reception at 6:30 p.m. April 20 in the Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy’s Event Center, 800 15th Circle.