Free document destruction, consumer education coming to Hutchinson next Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Attorney General’s Office will mark National Consumer Protection Week, March 5-11, with free document destruction events and consumer education presentations throughout the state.

The office will sponsor free document destruction at 10 locations throughout the state. Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.

Schmidt will also present consumer education seminars in four communities. The presentations will include tips for avoiding scams and rip-offs.

Next Monday, the free document destruction will be on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 5 – which is along State Fair Road. This will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes.

For more information, visit www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call 1-800-432-2310.