Dragons dominate Dodge

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

Photo courtesy of Joel Powers, HCC Sports Information

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Twice this season, Hutchinson Community College sophomore forward Shakur Juiston tied the Blue Dragon single-game record for rebounds.

Monday night, in his final regular-season home game at the Sports Arena, Juiston grabbed a record 20 rebounds as the 2017 Jayhawk Conference champion Blue Dragons dominated Dodge City 104-66.

Now with nine consecutive wins, the Blue Dragons close the record season with a 29-1 overall record. Hutchinson was 25-1 in the league and won the Jayhawk by six games. The Blue Dragons will have a Region VI Tournament opening-round bye on Thursday and will play at 1 p.m. on Sunday in a quarterfinal matchup.

Juiston posted his 19th double-double of the season with 17 points and his record 20 rebounds. Previously, Juiston shared the rebound record with Ken Bowman, who has 19 rebounds. Juiston eclipsed that mark on Monday night also move jumped in the No. 4 on the Blue Dragon career rebounding list with 643 career rebounds.

Samajae Haynes-Jones scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Blue Dragons. With three 3-pointers against the Conquistadors, Haynes-Jones now has 113 for his career, which is sixth on the career chart.

Nikola Scekic was the only over Blue Dragon to score in double figures with a career-high 14 points, 12 coming in the first half.

Devonte Bandoo had nine points, while J.J. Rhymes and Sal Nuhu added eight points each.

The Blue Dragons shot better than 50 percent for the 18th time this season. Hutch shot 52.1 percent (38 of 73), hitting 9 of 22 from 3-point range and 19 of 26 from the free-throw line. Hutch had a 52-41 rebounding advantage and dished out 24 assists. James Conley had seven rebounds.

The Conquistadors were limited to 31.0 percent shooting (22 of 71), going 5 of 23 from the free-throw line and 17 of 26 at the foul line. Despite getting one more offensive rebound, Hutchinson had a 23-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

Josh Boutte had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Dodge City.

The Blue Dragons trailed 6-2 early, but went on a 16-0 run over the next four minutes to take charge of the game. Scekic had six points during the initial surge.

The Dragons didn’t let up taking a 16-point lead on a Kai Mitchell jumper with 11:04 to go in the half for a 27-11 lead. A Rhymes layup with 4:20 to go in the have pushed the lead to 21 at 44-23. The Dragons took a 56-29 lead at halftime after shooting 64.1 percent from the field (25 of 39). Dodge City was limited to 12 of 42 shooting (28.6 percent).

Dodge City scored the first four points of the second half, but Hutch countered with a tip-in by Juiston and a Haynes-Jones 3-pointer to lead 61-33 with 17:41 to play in the game. Hutchinson outscored Dodge city 48-37 in the second half.