County Commission holds public hearing over Prairie Dunes conditional use permit

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Commission held a public hearing Tuesday for a zoning and planning request from Prairie Dunes Country Club to construct an eight bedroom lodging unit for temporary rental purposes for guests of the country club.

The eight bedroom unit if approved will supplement the eight units already on the property. The new lodge would approximately 6,100 square feet.

The renting of a bedroom unit is for a guest of Prairie Dunes County Club or to someone who is an acquaintance of a member of the dunes and will not be rented to the general public.

The only issue for this project appears to be fire safety. There is no vehicular access with the units being built some distance from the current parking lot. Commissioner Bob Bush showed concern over that, but it appears all three commissioners are in favor of granting the conditional use permit.

Because of the recently adopted zoning regulations, all land uses except agricultural and single family dwelling require a conditional use permit. That’s what the local country club is seeking with this project.

The commission will hold another public hearing and after a 14-day protest period, it’s expected that the commission will approve the project.