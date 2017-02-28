Chiefs cut Charles

KANSAS CITY Mo.–Jamaal Charles’ sterling nine-year run in Kansas City has come to an end, as the Chiefs announced Tuesday they have released the star running back. Charles, 30, was set to enter the last year of his contract, which came with a $7 million salary cap number. The Chiefs will gain approximately $6.187 million in cap savings by releasing him.

The move ends a largely brilliant tenure for Charles, who leaves the Chiefs as their career rushing leader with 7,260 yards — nearly 1,200 more than Priest Holmes.

Charles’ career yards-per-carry average of 5.5 ranks first among NFL running backs, ahead of Hall of Famers Jim Brown, 5.2, Gale Sayers, 5.0, and Barry Sanders, 5.0.