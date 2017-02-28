Hutch Post

Chiefs cut Charles

KANSAS CITY Mo.–Jamaal Charles’ sterling nine-year run in Kansas City has come to an end, as theChiefs1-155x200 Chiefs announced Tuesday they have released the star running back. Charles, 30, was set to enter the last year of his contract, which came with a $7 million salary cap number. The Chiefs will gain approximately $6.187 million in cap savings by releasing him.

The move ends a largely brilliant tenure for Charles, who leaves the Chiefs as their career rushing leader with 7,260 yards — nearly 1,200 more than Priest Holmes.

Charles’ career yards-per-carry average of 5.5 ranks first among NFL running backs, ahead of Hall of Famers Jim Brown, 5.2, Gale Sayers, 5.0, and Barry Sanders, 5.0.

 

