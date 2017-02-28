BNSF releases 4Q report

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though it is not a standalone publicly-traded company, BNSF railway still posts a quarterly and fiscal year earnings report. The Berkshire/ Hathaway company and second-largest railroad in the country fared like most, with lower numbers compared to the previous year.

BNSF reported 4th quarter operating income of $1.8 billion, a decrease of 8 percent, and year-end operating was down more than 13 percent at $6.7 billion. Continued declines in petroleum and coal shipments ate into the company’s bottom line.

Total revenue for the quarter was $5.3 billion, a drop of 2 percent and $19.8 billion, a decline of 10 percent.

BNSF still plans major improvements to its system in 2017 totaling more than $2.4 billion. Of that, $128 million is slated for Kansas, including the line running through Hutchinson and served by Amtrak.