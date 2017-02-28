Advance tickets available for Thursday’s opening round of Region VI

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Athletic Department announced late Monday that advances sales for Thursday’s Region VI Women’s Basketball Tournament opening-round match between Hutchinson and Colby go on sale today at 8:30 a.m.

Fans who have season or Endowment tickets and who wish to remain in those seats for Thursdays’ game can purchase those seats from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Tuesday, Feb. 28). Tickets can be purchased in advance only at the Blue Dragon Athletic Office, temporarily located in the old auditorium at Lockman Hall of the Hutch main campus.

All unsold tickets after that go on sale to the public beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The No. 2-ranked and Jayhawk Conference champion Blue Dragons play host to No. 15 seeded Colby at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Sports Arena.

To purchase tickets or need more information, call (620) 665-3594.