Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

USGS: 6th February quake shakes portions of Kansas

by Leave a Comment

Location of Monday quake-USGS image

HARPER COUNTY — The second earthquake in two days and 6th this month shook Kansas early Monday.

The quake just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday measured 2.8 according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered 12 miles west of Harper.

The 1 a.m. quake on Sunday measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 15 miles west of Harper.

On February 22, a 3.3 quake was centered approximately four miles northeast of Anthony in Harper County.

On February 16, a 2.7 magnitude quake was reported approximately 16 miles east of Anthony.
On February 13, a 3.3 quake hit just north of the Oklahoma State line in Sumner County.  On February 12, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook 16 miles northwest of Harper.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from the Monday morning quake, according to the Harper County authorities.

Please follow and like us:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *