Suspect in custody after Sunday Kansas standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a suspect after a long Sunday standoff at a home in Topeka.

Just after 3:30p.m. on Sunday police a vehicle stop on a known wanted suspect. The driver initiated a short police chase and the occupants fled the vehicle in the 1300 Block of Morrison in Topeka, according to a media release.

The suspects then entered an unoccupied residence. Police made contact and immediately arrested one suspect. As officers entered the residence, the known wanted suspect climbed out a 2nd story window and onto the roof.

Just after 11p.m. police negotiators were able to convince the suspect to leave the home and he was taken into custody. There were no injuries and no additional details released.